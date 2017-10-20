Suspect in homicide of 92-year-old Montgomery woman appears in court

An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of 92-year-old Montgomery resident Lou Gedel, who was brutally attacked inside her home during a deadly home invasion.

Rodney Delain McQueen, 27, is facing two charges: capital murder during a first-degree robbery and capital murder during a burglary.

The Montgomery Police Department said McQueen was taken into custody late Thursday evening by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was then transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he is being held without bond.

MPD's investigation found forced entry into the home and some of Gedel's property had been taken. According to court documents, McQueen is accused of beating, stabbing and strangling the victim on Sept. 28 sometime between 7 and 10 p.m.

Gedel's body was found inside her house near the 1900 block of South Court Street on Oct. 2 after an acquaintance called police to say they hadn't seen her in days. She lived there alone.

McQueen made his first court appearance Friday morning before District Court Judge Troy Massey, who informed him of his charges.

When the issue of bond came up, Public Defender Rachel Lyle told the judge that McQueen had mental issues, but provided no further information or background. She says he's lived in Montgomery with his mother his whole life and asked for bond, even though bond is not given in capital murder cases.

Lyle said that because the crime did not involve a child or a rape, it was "nothing egregious." Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey fired back, telling the judge that a 92-year-old beaten to death during a home invasion is one of the most egregious crimes and questioned if Lyle was qualified to even take part in the first call in a capital case.

Judge Massey said that because of McQueen's history and the allegations, he would remain in the jail without bond.

Court documents show McQueen pleaded guilt in a 2009 assault case in which the victim was shot during a robbery. He spent several years in prison and then several more years on probation.

McQueen did not say anything during his first appearance other than to object when the judge discussed his charges and referenced the burglary and robbery, but the public defender quickly suggested that he not speak.

The district attorney could not comment on whether McQueen knew the victim, but her friends indicated that she did not know him and that her back door had been kicked in.

"The Montgomery Police Department has done a good job investigating this case, along with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and my office. Now the case is going to proceed. It's going to go to a preliminary hearing and then grand jury proceeding and then we'll go from there. I'm very satisfied with the progress in this case," Bailey said outside the courthouse.

Lou Gedel is one of three elderly women, ages 70 and older, to be murdered in Montgomery since July. The cases are unrelated.

Johnel Travis, Jr. was arrested and charged with murder in the case of Rebecca Quillin, 73, who died in July. Montgomery police believe Travis shot Quillin at her home near the 2700 block of Sumter Avenue and wounded her husband. He was shot in the face when he arrived home after his wife's murder, but he survived.

Ann Rudolph, 70, was shot to death at her home near the 4000 block of Ardmore Drive in August. The district attorney said there's no evidence to connect Rodney McQueen to Ann Rudolph's death.

Lou Gedel's friends, meanwhile, have traveled to her home state of Ohio where a funeral is planned this weekend. They expressed relief that an arrest had been made in the case.

Gedel was a fixture at the Montgomery Area Council on Aging's functions. She drove herself to MACOA for activities and fellowship and was a member of MACOA's Archibald Center for 20 years.

She participated in luncheons, dances, and game day at the MACOA East location on Bell Road. She loved German Shepherds and adopted two of them, including the recent adoption of a dog that was in the home when she was brutally attacked. The dog later had to be put down.

Friends say it's unclear if the dog was also beaten when the assailant was in Gedel's home or if the pet suffered from lack of food, water, and medicine before Gedel's body was found.

Before retirement, Gedel worked for the Alabama Department of Public Health. Friends say she was an integral part in the creation of the WIC program, a supplemental nutrition program for pregnant women, breastfeeding women, women who had a baby within the last six months, infants, and children under the age of five. She was active in her church and sang in the choir.

"She had so many friends and knew so many people. She worked for the state for years and then when she retired, she joined MACOA and came down here for luncheons and took line dancing classes. She was just an active lady," said Donna Marietta, MACOA's Executive Director.

Those who knew Gedel will be following the court case very closely.

"Everyone here at MACOA who knew Lou and loved her and knew what she did with her life and what an active person she was, we were all so distressed when we heard the news that she'd been brutally murdered. But we knew the Montgomery Police Department and the DA's investigator and all the law enforcement in this area were working very hard," Marietta added. "It really did make us a feel good to know that they had tracked someone down that they thought was the suspect and put them in custody."

