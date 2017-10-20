Homicide investigation opened after Montgomery shooting victim dies

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to an ongoing arson investigation at Montgomery's Robert E. Lee High School,More >>
Chambers County Deputies have arrested a suspect in a shooting that occurred earlier this month at Chambers County Sportsman Club.More >>
The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office has confirmed to WSFA 12 News that an arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of 92-year-old Montgomery resident Lou Gedel.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
A homicide investigation has been opened after a Montgomery shooting victim died from injuries he suffered Tuesday, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.More >>
Montgomery Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for numerous auto burglaries in the Cloverdale community.More >>
The Prattville Police Department is looking for a suspect they say picked up items from a local store that were purchased with an unauthorized credit card.More >>
A 49-year-old man is facing charges including sexual torture after an investigation by the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
Here are all the mugshots of those arrested for a felony in October.More >>
A south Alabama city councilman has been arrested on sexual abuse charges, officials with the Dale County District Judge’s office confirmed Thursday.More >>
