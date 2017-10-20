Homicide investigation opened after Montgomery shooting victim dies

Scene of the shooting on Southwood Drive Tuesday morning. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A homicide investigation has been opened after a Montgomery shooting victim died from injuries he suffered Tuesday, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.

The victim, 19-year-old Jadairrus Grimes, was shot around 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Buckingham Drive. That's near the East-South Boulevard.

Grimes was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in life-threatening condition where MPD says he succumbed to his injuries sometime Thursday.

The motive and circumstances of the homicide remain under investigation. There have been no arrests made at this point.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation should call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or police at 625-2831.

Grimes is the 38th homicide victim in Montgomery in 2017.

