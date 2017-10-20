Arrest made in arson at Montgomery's Robert E. Lee H.S.

Fire crews on the scene of several small fires at Lee High School Wednesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to an ongoing arson investigation at Montgomery's Robert E. Lee High School, the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Bureau of Investigations confirmed Friday morning. Because of his age, the suspect is not being identified.

Investigators identified the 14-year-old student initially as a person of interest. He was later charged with one count of first-degree arson before being taken to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Firefighters were called to the school around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday where they found three small fires that had been intentionally set. One of the fires burned itself out. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the other two.

The fires were set in two bathrooms and a stairwell. No one was injured and fire damage was limited to scorch marks, according to officials.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.