Trojans looking to bounce back following home loss to rival South Alabama

Oct. 11 was not a day that was kind to the Trojans of Troy. The rival South Alabama Jaguars strolled into Veterans Memorial Stadium and handed the Trojans a 19-8 loss. Now, Troy looks to bounce back and get back into the win column this Saturday against Georgia State.

"That loss [South Alabama] hurt and it should," said head coach Neal Brown. "We're going to see what we're about this week. Adversity can do one of two things; it tears you apart or makes you stronger. I have full confidence in this team and these coaches that we'll bounce back stronger. We're going to prepare better this week and perform better Saturday afternoon than we did the previous week."

In that loss to South Alabama, the Trojans had four turnovers and gave up a safety and despite the loss, the team still carries one of the top defenses in the Sun Belt into Saturday's game.

Though they gave up 19 points to the Jaguars, the points per game allowed actually dropped to 16 points per game for Troy. Even with this stat, the Panthers of Georgia State come in riding a hot hand.

After opening the season 0-2, the Panthers then won three straight games, including two against Sun Belt Conference opponents. The Panthers squeezed by Coastal Carolina with a 27-21 victory, and last Saturday, beat the Warhawks of ULM 47-37. Both wins came on the road, which means naturally the Panthers should be more comfortable at home on Saturday.

If there is an opening to attack for Troy offensively, it can lie in either passing or rushing. On the season, the Panthers are giving up an average of 247.4 passing yards per game and 148.4 rushing.

Troy's already spoiled one homecoming back when they defeated LSU 24-21, and they now have the chance to spoil another. It's Georgia State's homecoming and the Trojans could go 2-for-2 in ruining homecomings with a win Saturday.

Georgia State and Troy kick off from new Georgia State Stadium, formerly Turner Field, at 1 p.m. Central Standard Time on ESPN3.