Trojans looking to bounce back following home loss to rival South Alabama

The Alabama men’s basketball team will begin the 2017-18 season ranked in the nation’s top 25, as the USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll was released on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Alabama men’s basketball team will begin the 2017-18 season ranked in the nation’s top 25, as the USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll was released on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Tuscaloosa police arrested a University of Alabama football player for domestic violence early Thursday morning.More >>
Tuscaloosa police arrested a University of Alabama football player for domestic violence early Thursday morning.More >>
The Tide has a tough test when they host rival Tennessee, and Saban isn't taking the game lightly.More >>
The Tide has a tough test when they host rival Tennessee, and Saban isn't taking the game lightly.More >>
Consider this, University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was in the third grade the last time Bama lost to Tennessee.More >>
Consider this, University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was in the third grade the last time Bama lost to Tennessee.More >>
Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham.More >>
Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham.More >>
Gus Malzahn and Bret Bielema entered the Southeastern Conference within a week of each other when they were hired at Auburn and Arkansas, respectively, following the 2012 season.More >>
Gus Malzahn and Bret Bielema entered the Southeastern Conference within a week of each other when they were hired at Auburn and Arkansas, respectively, following the 2012 season.More >>
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn started his weekly press conference Tuesday by unleashing more dramatic news.More >>
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn started his weekly press conference Tuesday by unleashing more dramatic news.More >>
Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham.More >>
Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham.More >>
Oct. 11 was not a day that was kind to the Trojans of Troy. The rival South Alabama Jaguars strolled into Veterans Memorial Stadium and handed the Trojans a 19-8 loss.More >>
Oct. 11 was not a day that was kind to the Trojans of Troy. The rival South Alabama Jaguars strolled into Veterans Memorial Stadium and handed the Trojans a 19-8 loss.More >>
The relationship between Troy basketball coaches Phil Cunningham and Chanda Rigby is a unique one.More >>
The relationship between Troy basketball coaches Phil Cunningham and Chanda Rigby is a unique one.More >>
Coming off a significant win at LSU, the Troy Trojans fell short in the Battle for the Belt, losing 19-8 against South Alabama.More >>
Coming off a significant win at LSU, the Troy Trojans fell short in the Battle for the Belt, losing 19-8 against South Alabama.More >>
The Golden Tigers of Tuskegee are now 5-2 after taking down the Tigers of Jackson State 33-7 in the 5th Quarter Classic.More >>
The Golden Tigers of Tuskegee are now 5-2 after taking down the Tigers of Jackson State 33-7 in the 5th Quarter Classic.More >>
Alabama State is now on the board with is first win of the season after going on the road and taking down Texas Southern in SWAC play. The Hornets pulled out the 23-16 victory on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Alabama State is now on the board with is first win of the season after going on the road and taking down Texas Southern in SWAC play. The Hornets pulled out the 23-16 victory on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Gus Malzahn and Bret Bielema entered the Southeastern Conference within a week of each other when they were hired at Auburn and Arkansas, respectively, following the 2012 season.More >>
Gus Malzahn and Bret Bielema entered the Southeastern Conference within a week of each other when they were hired at Auburn and Arkansas, respectively, following the 2012 season.More >>
Oct. 11 was not a day that was kind to the Trojans of Troy. The rival South Alabama Jaguars strolled into Veterans Memorial Stadium and handed the Trojans a 19-8 loss.More >>
Oct. 11 was not a day that was kind to the Trojans of Troy. The rival South Alabama Jaguars strolled into Veterans Memorial Stadium and handed the Trojans a 19-8 loss.More >>
Instead of hitting the Trail the PGA Tour is hitting the road. After three years at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail's Grand National Course in Opelika the Barbasol Championship is moving to Lexington, Kentucky.More >>
Instead of hitting the Trail the PGA Tour is hitting the road. After three years at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail's Grand National Course in Opelika the Barbasol Championship is moving to Lexington, Kentucky.More >>
The Dodgers will host the New York Yankees or Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.More >>
The Dodgers will host the New York Yankees or Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.More >>