Auburn University celebrates new nursing building opening

The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of 92-year-old Montgomery resident Lou Gedel, who was brutally attacked inside her home during a deadly home invasion.More >>
Environmental pollutants are killing at least 9 million people, a toll exceeding that of war, smoking, hunger or natural disasters.More >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first...More >>
Chambers County Deputies have arrested a suspect in a shooting that occurred earlier this month at Chambers County Sportsman Club.More >>
Montgomery streets are getting a makeover as workers clean up litter on the roadsides.More >>
