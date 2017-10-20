Auburn University celebrates new nursing building opening

Auburn University faculty, staff, and students cut the ribbon on the new School of Nursing facility Friday.

The new 89,000 square foot facility is the first building specifically designed for nursing education at Auburn University.

The building is located next to the new Pharmaceutical Research Building to allow for easier collaboration between faculty and students. Features like the active learning classrooms, student lounge, and group meeting rooms has faculty, staff, and students excited.

"It's bigger. We have more study areas, so we can come here after hours and study. We have group room so we can study with groups and do group projects in there as well," said Auburn University Nursing student Delaney Carter. "You get to know your cohorts so much better, and be together more often rather than being in different classrooms around the campus, and its just a place where we can come and call ours."

The building has been operational since June and university officials say that nursing faculty staff and students have made a smooth transition into their new space.

"We have an entire floor dedicated to our Sims lab and an entire floor dedicated to our simulation space, so it allows us to put students in real-life patient care situations," said Auburn University School of Nursing associate professor Caralise Hunt.

The new building is located in the southwest corner of South Donahue Drive and Lem Morrison Drive.

