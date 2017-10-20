Pine Hill man charged in murders that left one person dead in car, house

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with two murders in Pine Hill, including one that left one victim shot dead in a car.

Wilcox County District Attorney Michael Jackson said Isiah Smith, 50, has been arrested and charged with capital murder as well as as two other murder charges.

According to Jackson, one murder victim was found dead in a car, while another was found dead in a house. Smith is currently being held without bond.

