Pine Hill man charged in murders that left one person dead in car, house

The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
35-year-old Reed, a native of Jackson, was battling angiosarcoma, a form of spinal cancer. He played for Provine High School before becoming a star player for the Ole Miss Rebels from 2000 to 2004, leading the SEC in scoring in his final season in Oxford.More >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first...More >>
The new 89,000 square foot facility is the first building specifically designed for nursing education at Auburn University.More >>
Authorities have arrested a man in connection with two murders in Pine Hill, including one that left one victim shot dead in a car.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of 92-year-old Montgomery resident Lou Gedel, who was brutally attacked inside her home during a deadly home invasion.More >>
