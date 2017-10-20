Pine Hill man charged with murder of 2 in house, car

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with two homicides in Pine Hill, according to Wilcox County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

Jackson said Isiah Smith, 50, is facing a capital murder charge and two murder charges.

According to Jackson, one victim was found dead in a car, while another was found dead in a house.

Smith is currently being held without bond.

The victims' names have not been released. A possible motive was also unknown.

