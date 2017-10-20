Doug Jones rallies support while promoting differences from Moore

The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
The South Mississippi community is coming to terms with the loss of a beloved little girl. Sophia Myers, 7, of Ocean Springs died October 20, 2017 after battling Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, also known as DIPG.More >>
Chamber's County Police are investigating a woman's body found near the roadway of Chamber's County.More >>
An Alabama senator is speaking out following the tragic death of a 3-year-old in Auburn. Sadie Andrews fell into a grease pit at a local ice cream shop last weekend and died.More >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first...More >>
Chambers County Deputies have arrested a suspect in a shooting that occurred earlier this month at Chambers County Sportsman Club.More >>
Doug Jones spoke before members of the NAACP Friday as he continues to campaign statewide to rally support.More >>
