Troy University homecoming festivities start Monday

Troy University is gearing up for homecoming week festivities, which begin on Oct. 23.

Douglas Dick, Student Government Association Vice President of Campus Activities, says this year's theme, Falling for Troy, is meant to be simplistic and embody what homecoming could be.

"One of my goals was just to create a more streamlined, simple Homecoming," Dick said. "I think our Homecoming theme is really simplistic in just celebrating how beautiful the season of fall is, but also just encouraging students to fall more deeply in love with the university that we call home."

There will be a few new events this year, including a Pie Palooza on the social quad. This event will have free pie for students, a pie eating contest and have the top five homecoming queen candidates pied in the face.

Faith Ward, director of Alumni Affairs, says there are also several events planned for alumni, including the annual reunion for WWII-era alumni, the Alumni of the Year breakfast for all past alumni of the year recipients and the Scholarship Ball.

“For alumni who haven’t been back to the campus in recent years, Homecoming is a great time to see all of the many changes and new additions and to fall in love with your alma mater all over again,” Ward said.

For more information about alumni events or to purchase tickets to the Scholarship Ball, contact Alumni Affairs at 334-670-3318.

Homecoming week will lead up to Troy's homecoming game against Georgia Southern at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Oct. 28.

Full list of Homecoming week events:

Monday, Oct. 23

Homecoming Kick-off Event: 5 p.m. at Bibb Graves Quad

Who’s Got Sound: 6:30 p.m. at Bibb Graves Quad

Street Painting: 9 p.m. on University Avenue outside of Sartain Hall

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Red Cross Blood Drive, day one: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at TC ballrooms

Pie Palooza: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Social Quad

Skit Night: 7 p.m. at Trojan Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Red Cross Blood Drive, day two: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TC ballrooms

Palladium Pictures: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at TC downstairs

FALL FEST in partnership with Haunted Hill: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sorority Hill

Thursday, Oct. 26

Troy’s 130th Birthday Party: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Trojan Dining

Tailgate Event: 7 p.m. at Tailgate Terrace

NPHC Teaser: immediately following the tailgate

Friday, Oct. 27

Starving and Carving: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Social Quad

WWII-Era Alumni Reunion: 5 p.m. at Stadium Club

Pep Rally: 5 p.m. at Janice Hawkins Cultural Arts Park

Dance: 7 p.m. at Trojan Arena

Downtown Concert: immediately following the dance

Saturday, Oct. 28

Alumni of the Year Breakfast: 8 a.m. at Hawkins-Adams Long Hall of Honor

Homecoming Parade: 10 a.m. at downtown Troy

Tailgating at the Alumni House: 11 a.m.

Clipson Alumni Chapter Reunion: 11 a.m.

Trojan Walk at Tailgate Terrace: 12:15 p.m.

Pregame show with Sound of the South and Homecoming Court introductions: 2 p.m.

Homecoming football game against Georgia Southern: 2:30 p.m.

Halftime crowing of Homecoming Queen, Alumni of the Year recognition

Alumni Scholarship Ball sponsored by Trojan Tailgaters Alumni Chapter: 7 p.m. at Trojan Center

