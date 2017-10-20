Troy University homecoming festivities start Monday

Think about where you were 11 years ago. Remember what the world was like? Remember how young you were? Remember your daily routine? That’s how long it’s been since Tennessee beat Alabama.More >>
Think about where you were 11 years ago. Remember what the world was like? Remember how young you were? Remember your daily routine? That’s how long it’s been since Tennessee beat Alabama.More >>
The Alabama men’s basketball team will begin the 2017-18 season ranked in the nation’s top 25, as the USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll was released on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Alabama men’s basketball team will begin the 2017-18 season ranked in the nation’s top 25, as the USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll was released on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Tuscaloosa police arrested a University of Alabama football player for domestic violence early Thursday morning.More >>
Tuscaloosa police arrested a University of Alabama football player for domestic violence early Thursday morning.More >>
The Tide has a tough test when they host rival Tennessee, and Saban isn't taking the game lightly.More >>
The Tide has a tough test when they host rival Tennessee, and Saban isn't taking the game lightly.More >>
Consider this, University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was in the third grade the last time Bama lost to Tennessee.More >>
Consider this, University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was in the third grade the last time Bama lost to Tennessee.More >>
After blowing a 20-point lead in the second half against LSU a week ago, the Auburn offense came out in the second half of the Arkansas game and kept the foot on the gas. The Tigers had 288 yards at the break, and added 341 yards in the second half en route to the 52-20 win.More >>
After blowing a 20-point lead in the second half against LSU a week ago, the Auburn offense came out in the second half of the Arkansas game and kept the foot on the gas. The Tigers had 288 yards at the break, and added 341 yards in the second half en route to the 52-20 win.More >>
The Auburn Tigers look to bounce back from last week's heartbreaking loss to LSU as they hit the road again for an SEC West showdown against Arkansas.More >>
The Auburn Tigers look to bounce back from last week's heartbreaking loss to LSU as they hit the road again for an SEC West showdown against Arkansas.More >>
Gus Malzahn and Bret Bielema entered the Southeastern Conference within a week of each other when they were hired at Auburn and Arkansas, respectively, following the 2012 season.More >>
Gus Malzahn and Bret Bielema entered the Southeastern Conference within a week of each other when they were hired at Auburn and Arkansas, respectively, following the 2012 season.More >>
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn started his weekly press conference Tuesday by unleashing more dramatic news.More >>
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn started his weekly press conference Tuesday by unleashing more dramatic news.More >>
Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham.More >>
Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham.More >>
The Troy Trojans are now 5-2 overall, 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play and 2-for-2 in spoiling Homecomings after taking down Georgia State 34-10 Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Troy Trojans are now 5-2 overall, 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play and 2-for-2 in spoiling Homecomings after taking down Georgia State 34-10 Saturday afternoon.More >>
A Justice Owens fourth quarter touchdown secured the win for Tuskegee against Kentucky State in Saturday's 26-21 win.More >>
A Justice Owens fourth quarter touchdown secured the win for Tuskegee against Kentucky State in Saturday's 26-21 win.More >>
Oct. 11 was not a day that was kind to the Trojans of Troy. The rival South Alabama Jaguars strolled into Veterans Memorial Stadium and handed the Trojans a 19-8 loss.More >>
Oct. 11 was not a day that was kind to the Trojans of Troy. The rival South Alabama Jaguars strolled into Veterans Memorial Stadium and handed the Trojans a 19-8 loss.More >>
The relationship between Troy basketball coaches Phil Cunningham and Chanda Rigby is a unique one.More >>
The relationship between Troy basketball coaches Phil Cunningham and Chanda Rigby is a unique one.More >>
Think about where you were 11 years ago. Remember what the world was like? Remember how young you were? Remember your daily routine? That’s how long it’s been since Tennessee beat Alabama.More >>
Think about where you were 11 years ago. Remember what the world was like? Remember how young you were? Remember your daily routine? That’s how long it’s been since Tennessee beat Alabama.More >>
After blowing a 20-point lead in the second half against LSU a week ago, the Auburn offense came out in the second half of the Arkansas game and kept the foot on the gas. The Tigers had 288 yards at the break, and added 341 yards in the second half en route to the 52-20 win.More >>
After blowing a 20-point lead in the second half against LSU a week ago, the Auburn offense came out in the second half of the Arkansas game and kept the foot on the gas. The Tigers had 288 yards at the break, and added 341 yards in the second half en route to the 52-20 win.More >>
The Troy Trojans are now 5-2 overall, 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play and 2-for-2 in spoiling Homecomings after taking down Georgia State 34-10 Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Troy Trojans are now 5-2 overall, 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play and 2-for-2 in spoiling Homecomings after taking down Georgia State 34-10 Saturday afternoon.More >>
A Justice Owens fourth quarter touchdown secured the win for Tuskegee against Kentucky State in Saturday's 26-21 win.More >>
A Justice Owens fourth quarter touchdown secured the win for Tuskegee against Kentucky State in Saturday's 26-21 win.More >>