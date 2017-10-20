Josh: Warm weekend ahead

The weather looks fantastic for high school football around Alabama tonight; temperatures will slowly drop through the 60s this evening, with a light wind and no rain. Humidity levels stay low, too.

SPLENDID SATURDAY: The weekend begins on a sunny, warm and dry note! We'll start out in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but the October sun will quickly warm Alabama into the low and mid 80s. A few clouds will filter the sunshine at times, but the sky should stay mostly sunny. Enjoy, because things change on...

SUNDAY AND MONDAY: Much of Sunday will be dry, but scattered rain and thunderstorms will begin to affect western and southwestern counties of the state Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. A slow-moving line of storms will then push into the area, bringing heavy rain and some thunder Sunday night and Monday. Rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are possible.

ANYTHING SEVERE? There's a core of strong wind that will push overhead (roughly 4-5 thousand feet above the ground) on Monday. This "low level jet" is an ingredient that suggests a chance of severe weather and tornadoes. But, the story doesn't end there. Other ingredients are necessary, things like ample instability and steep lapse rates - basically, the air at the ground needs to be very warm and the air aloft needs to be very cold.

At this point, the available data suggest that those ingredients will not be present on Monday. So, for now, we'll go with the idea that tornadoes and severe weather aren't completely impossible, but they ARE an improbable longshot.

TURNING COOLER: Dramatically cooler air sweeps into the state by the middle of next week; afternoon highs drop into the 60s with lows in the 40s by Wednesday and Thursday. A few spots could see morning lows in the upper 30s next week - Fall is here!

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.