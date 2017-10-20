Town of Pike Road celebrates Founders Week - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Town of Pike Road celebrates Founders Week

(Source: Town of Pike Road Facebook) (Source: Town of Pike Road Facebook)
PIKE ROAD, AL (WSFA) -

The celebration continues in Town of Pike Road as officials and residents enjoy Founder’s Week. The week-long celebration, which began on Sunday, commemorates the 20 years Pike Road has existed.

On Sunday the fun kicked-off with a neighborhood kickball tournament. Teams comprised of the neighborhoods gathered for an all-day tournament at Veterans Park.

Below is a list of events happening the rest of the week:

Tuesday-

  • Founders Week Open House, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Town Hall 
  • Special Guests for after-hours conversations from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday-

  • Circle of Encouragement, 5:30 p.m. at the Historic Pike Road School Gym
  • Historic Pike Road School Dedication, 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Pike Road School Auditorium 

Friday- 6th Annual Pike Road Plein Air Paint Out

  • Quick Draw Competition from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at SweetCreek Farm Market. Winners announced at 1 p.m.
  • Live Painting Demonstrations from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at local restaurants
    • The Pike Road Butcher Block
    • No Way Jose 
    • H2O Café & Market at The Waters. The demonstration at H2O Café will end at 8 p.m.

Saturday– 6th Annual Plein Air Paint Out, Continued 

  • Artists painting throughout the Town of Pike Road all morning.
  • Art Show & Sale featuring freshly painted works from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Town Hall. 

More information on the week's events can be found on the Town's website.

