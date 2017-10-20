Town of Pike Road to celebrates Founders Week

The celebration continues in Town of Pike Road as officials and residents enjoy Founder’s Week. The week-long celebration, which began on Sunday, commemorates the 20 years Pike Road has existed.

On Sunday the fun kicked-off with a neighborhood kickball tournament. Teams comprised of the neighborhoods gathered for an all-day tournament at Veterans Park.

Below is a list of events happening the rest of the week:

Tuesday -

Founders Week Open House, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Town Hall

Special Guests for after-hours conversations from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday -

Circle of Encouragement, 5:30 p.m. at the Historic Pike Road School Gym

Historic Pike Road School Dedication, 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Pike Road School Auditorium

Friday - 6th Annual Pike Road Plein Air Paint Out

Quick Draw Competition from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at SweetCreek Farm Market. Winners announced at 1 p.m.

Live Painting Demonstrations from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at local restaurants The Pike Road Butcher Block No Way Jose H2O Café & Market at The Waters. The demonstration at H2O Café will end at 8 p.m.



Saturday – 6th Annual Plein Air Paint Out, Continued

Artists painting throughout the Town of Pike Road all morning.

Art Show & Sale featuring freshly painted works from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

More information on the week's events can be found on the Town's website.

