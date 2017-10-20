Town of Pike Road to kick off Founders Week Sunday

The Town of Pike Road is literally kicking off its Founders Week on Sunday. The week-long celebration commemorates the 20 years Pike Road has existed. Festivities begin Sunday and will wrap up Saturday.

Sunday kicks things off with a neighborhood kickball tournament. Teams comprised of the neighborhoods in the Town of Pike Road will gather at 2 p.m. Sunday for an all-day tournament at Veterans Park (4902 Pike Road).

An open house visually displaying the history of the town will be on display at Town Hall during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, after 5 p.m., after-hour conversations at Town Hall will feature some that helped make the town for what it is today.

A Circle of Encouragement will be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Historic Pike Road School gymnasium. The P.R.A.Y.E.R. Team of the school will be sharing "words of encouragement" for both the school and community. At 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium. a dedication where memories of the Town of Pike Road can be shared.

The 6th Annual Pike Road Plein Air Pain Out will be held Friday and Saturday. This is an event where artists will participate in a variety of activities meant to capture the Town of Pike Road.

More information on the week's events can be found on the Town's website.