Montgomery Clean City Commission talks a lot of trash

Montgomery streets are getting a makeover as workers clean up litter on the roadsides. The Montgomery Clean City Commission Litter Initiative has been collecting trash along busy routes and neighborhoods for more than a year and it's making an impact.

"We're off to another good start in our mission to keep out city clean and pristine, but we encourage everyone to join us in the fight against litter in Montgomery," Mayor Todd Strange said.

Since the program started, 53 tons of trash have been collected. That's 105,000 pounds of bottles, paper, and other trash!

To collect that amount up, crew workers had to travel 6,014 miles, the same as walking east to west the entire width of the state of Alabama...31 times!

Some of the areas the Litter Initiative team targets includes Atlanta Highway, Bell Road, Ann Street, Vaughn Road, Mobile Highway, Wares Ferry Road and Coliseum Boulevard.

In addition to the team's efforts, other crews from Montgomery's Sanitation and Street Maintenance Departments work daily to clean streets, public properties and parks.

