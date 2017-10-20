Benjamin Russell H.S. remembers Stephan 'Jap' Thomas

The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
Birthed from the space dust of Halley's Comet, the Orionid meteor shower has been going on for a few weeks, but it's peak time to view the star show will be this weekend.More >>
Students and faculty at Benjamin Russell high school in Alex City mourning the loss of one of their own. White ribbons still hang on the outside doors of Benjamin Russell High School in remembrance of student Stephan "Jap" Thomas. "If we could all be like "Jap" our community and world would be a much better place," said Lynn McVey, Special Education Teacher at Benjamin Russell High School. His unexpected death has sh...More >>
Environmental pollutants are killing at least 9 million people, a toll exceeding that of war, smoking, hunger or natural disasters.More >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first...More >>
Chamber's County Police are investigating a woman's body found near the roadway of Chamber's County.More >>
An Alabama senator is speaking out following the tragic death of a 3-year-old in Auburn. Sadie Andrews fell into a grease pit at a local ice cream shop last weekend and died.More >>
