Benjamin Russell H.S. remembers Stephan 'Jap' Thomas

Students and faculty at Benjamin Russell High School in Alex City are mourning the loss of one of their own.

White ribbons hang on the doors of the school in remembrance of student Stephan "Jap" Thomas.

"If we could all be like Jap our community and world would be a much better place," said special education teacher Lynn McVey.

His unexpected death has shaken those who taught and learned alongside him.

"We'll miss him tremendously," McVey said.

McVey taught him for seven years and says his smile and joy were proof he never limited himself.

"He didn't have a disability, he had the ability to do anything he wanted. If he wanted to do it, he did it," McVey said. "He shared love with everyone."

Looking at photos on the bulletin board outside his classroom, Jap's grandmother JoAnn Thomas was reminded of the lessons he constantly taught others.

"Love, respect, and honor in whom all he came in contact with. There were more people that knew him than I thought I knew in Alex City," JoAnn Thomas said.

While he didn't play football, he was known as one of the wildcats' biggest fans, attending every home and away game.

"He loved the wildcats. He loved his school. This school belonged to him," said Clovas Townsend.

Last year during Benjamin Russell's senior night, Jap was able to dress out with the team.

To make sure he is always part of this team, the jersey sporting the #91 has been given to his family.

"They looked up to him as much as he looked up to them. He was the biggest cheerleader they had," said physical education coach Wes Tate.

Jap's funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday at Darian Missionary Baptist Church.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

