Alabama will give names of cross-over voters to prosecutors

The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers combined for a three-hitter, Jose Altuve and Evan Gattis homered and the Houston Astros reached the World Series, blanking the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of the AL...More >>
Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers combined for a three-hitter, Jose Altuve and Evan Gattis homered and the Houston Astros reached the World Series, blanking the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.More >>
Fox knew of sexual harassment allegations against Bill O'Reilly when it renewed host's contract in February months before ousting him.More >>
Fox knew of sexual harassment allegations against Bill O'Reilly when it renewed host's contract in February months before ousting him.More >>
Mourners are expected to pack the funeral of a U.S. soldier whose combat death in Africa led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman.More >>
Mourners are expected to pack the funeral of a U.S. soldier whose combat death in Africa led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.More >>
After blowing a 20-point lead in the second half against LSU a week ago, the Auburn offense came out in the second half of the Arkansas game and kept the foot on the gas. The Tigers had 288 yards at the break, and added 341 yards in the second half en route to the 52-20 win.More >>
After blowing a 20-point lead in the second half against LSU a week ago, the Auburn offense came out in the second half of the Arkansas game and kept the foot on the gas. The Tigers had 288 yards at the break, and added 341 yards in the second half en route to the 52-20 win.More >>