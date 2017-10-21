No. 21 Auburn bruises Hogs behind Kam Pettway's 3TDs in 52-20 win

After blowing a 20-point lead in the second half against LSU a week ago, the Auburn offense came out in the second half of the Arkansas game and kept the foot on the gas. The Tigers had 288 yards at the break, and added 341 yards in the second half en route to the 52-20 win.

Junior running back Kam Pettway led the charge Saturday night with three touchdowns on the ground. Lately it's been the Kerryon Johnson show, who also had a rushing touchdown on the night, but Pettway bruised the Razorback defense on his way to a 90 yard game.

The Tiger offense looked to be stumbling at halftime only leading 17-6 at the break. Prior to Auburn's 41-yard touchdown drive before the half, the Auburn offense had been held to just over 200 yards total. Arkansas stopped Auburn on the goal line on four downs early in the second quarter trailing 10-3.

The second half was a different story however. Auburn scored fast, scoring on all but two of their second half drives. Sophomore wide receiver Darius Slayton finished with four catches for 146 yards and a touchdown.

The Auburn defense also had three forced turnovers, all fumbles on the Arkansas freshman quarterback Cole Kelley. Kelley was sacked five times last week against Alabama and six times Saturday night by the Auburn defense.

In the win, Auburn surpassed the 500 total yards threshold and eclipsed 600 total yards for the first time this season. The Tigers finished with 629 total yards of offense. In its four SEC conference wins, Auburn has outscored the competition 196-67.

With the win, Auburn improves to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference. Next Saturday the Tigers get a break but will wrap up their three-game SEC road stretch in College Station Nov. 4. Auburn and Texas A&M will match up in Kyle Field.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.