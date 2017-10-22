Woman charged with murder after fatally stabbing man Saturday

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to what police are calling a homicide that took place Saturday morning in Montgomery.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to what police are calling a homicide that took place Saturday morning in Montgomery.More >>
Auburn police are investigating two cases of rape reported in just the last 24 hours.More >>
Auburn police are investigating two cases of rape reported in just the last 24 hours.More >>
Auburn University’s Campus Safety has released its crime stats from 2016. According to the stats, the number of reported rapes has increased over the years.More >>
Auburn University’s Campus Safety has released its crime stats from 2016. According to the stats, the number of reported rapes has increased over the years.More >>
Here are all the mugshots of those arrested for a felony in October.More >>
Here are all the mugshots of those arrested for a felony in October.More >>
Chambers County Deputies have arrested a suspect in a shooting that occurred earlier this month at Chambers County Sportsman Club.More >>
Chambers County Deputies have arrested a suspect in a shooting that occurred earlier this month at Chambers County Sportsman Club.More >>
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with two homicides in Pine Hill, according to Wilcox County District Attorney Michael Jackson.More >>
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with two homicides in Pine Hill, according to Wilcox County District Attorney Michael Jackson.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of 92-year-old Montgomery resident Lou Gedel, who was brutally attacked inside her home during a deadly home invasion.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of 92-year-old Montgomery resident Lou Gedel, who was brutally attacked inside her home during a deadly home invasion.More >>
The Prattville Police Department is looking for a suspect they say picked up items from a local store that were purchased with an unauthorized credit card.More >>
The Prattville Police Department is looking for a suspect they say picked up items from a local store that were purchased with an unauthorized credit card.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to an ongoing arson investigation at Montgomery's Robert E. Lee High School,More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to an ongoing arson investigation at Montgomery's Robert E. Lee High School,More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>