Woman charged with murder after fatally stabbing man Saturday

An arrest has been made in connection to what police are calling a homicide that took place Saturday morning in Montgomery.

Montgomery police arrested Harriet Holloway, 32, and charged her with the murder of Peter Zetrenne, 38. According to Sgt. David Hicks, Zetrenne was found with a life-threatening stab wound in the 900 block of West South Boulevard around 11:35 a.m. by MPD and Fire Medics. Holloway was taken into custody on the scene.

Zetrenne was pronounced dead after being transferred to Baptist Medical Center South.

Hicks said the investigation revealed the stabbing stemmed from a dispute, but did not say what the dispute was over.

Holloway is currently being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

