Alabama Academy of Honor to induct 4 new members

The Alabama Academy of Honor will induct four new members on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m.

AAH membership is very exclusive as it only permits 100 of the most distinguished Alabamians, along with the states living governors.

This year's inductees are recognized as four of Alabama’s most prominent leaders:

Kay Ivey, the 54th governor of Alabama : In 2002, Ivey became the first Republican elected State Treasurer since Reconstruction and was re-elected in 2006. She was elected Lieutenant Governor in 2010, becoming the first Republican woman to hold the office in Alabama’s history. On April 10, 2017, Ivey was sworn in as the 54th Governor of the State of Alabama.

Deborah Edwards Barnhart: the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the US Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville: Barnhart is the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville. The Center is the largest spaceflight museum in the world and serves as the Official Visitor Center for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center and as a Visitor Center for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). Her career spans four decades of service in the commercial industry, government, aerospace, and defense.

Cynthia Tucker Haynes: a distinguished journalist who was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for commentary: Haynes’ distinguished newspaper career has been recognized with the Pulitzer Prize for commentary. She has worked as a reporter at The Atlanta Journal and The Philadelphia Inquirer, and as an editor at The Atlanta Constitution and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In addition to her newspaper duties, Haynes has been a frequent commentator on radio and television news shows, appearing on PBS, ABC, CNN, and MSNBC.

Catherine Sloss Jones: the CEO of Sloss Real Estate in Birmingham: Jones is President and CEO of Sloss Real Estate in Birmingham. Under her leadership, the company focuses on urban development and community renewal. In 2000, Jones created the not-for-profit Market at Pepper Place, a nationally recognized, award-winning farmers’ market that supports Alabama small farmers and artisans. A recognized civic leader, Jones serves on numerous boards and currently chairs the Alabama Urban Land Institute chapter.

The Academy was established in 1965 to recognize the “outstanding accomplishments and service” of living Alabamians.

For more information on the AAH click here.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.