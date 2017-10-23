Bullock County Schools cancel class after 'unforeseen circumstances'

Officials with the Bullock County School System say all classes have been canceled Monday due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

According to the superintendent’s office, students, teachers, and central office staff have been advised that all classes and related activities are canceled and they should not report to school or work.

Officials could not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the closure but did say the decision was made by law enforcement officials.

We are working to get the latest details from officials. Continue to check back for updates.

