Threat investigation continues but Bullock County schools set for Tuesday classes

All Bullock County schools are expected to return to a normal schedule Tuesday despite an ongoing investigation into a threat that prompted classes to be canceled Monday.

Bullock County EMA Director Roderick Clark said the Union Springs Police Department continues to investigate the threat that forced school officials to cancel classes

"We are glad all of the children are safe and that the situation did not escalate," Clark said.

Officials have not elaborated on the circumstances surrounding the closure but did say the decision was made by law enforcement officials.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.