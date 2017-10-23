Eric: Rain moves out, cooler air moves in

Lacking instability, we hoped our overnight would remain quiet with regard to severe weather. That's how things have played out, despite many areas receiving a good soaking of heavy rain. That rain is quickly pushing eastward and should be a memory by mid-morning. After that, we get another taste of Fall (or two).

TODAY: Bands of heavy rain will affect primarily east Alabama into 9 a.m. Beyond that, we dry out and eventually watch the overcast break up some. Partly cloudy skies are expected by afternoon with highs only into the lower 70s. We'll have a stiff NW breeze 10-15 mph.

Overnight lows tonight fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: It's a cool workweek as highs by Wednesday don't get out of the 60s. We'll rebound into the 70s late week, but another impressive cold shot is coming this weekend. That one looks to be even more significant, dropping overnight lows into the 30s by Sunday morning. Parts of Alabama are liable to see their first freeze of the season.

