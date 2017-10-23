Suspect wanted for robbery of Opelika pizza place

The Opelika Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at a pizza place on Saturday.

According to police, at a Little Caesars Pizza in Opelika. Employees say that at 7:45 p.m. the suspect entered the store with a firearm and after demanding money, he then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as being last seen in a ball cap and grey hoodie sweatshirt, according to police.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220. Callers may remain anonymous by calling the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

