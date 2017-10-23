Opelika police investigating after person robbed Saturday

The Opelika Police Department is investigating after a person was robbed while walking on Saturday.

According to police, the victim reported that he was walking in the area of Easy Street and Chester Avenue when two suspects approached him, one of them armed with a handgun. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then fled in an unknown direction.

Suspect one is described as being approximately 18-years-old, 6’1” and weighing 300 pounds. An accurate description of suspect two was unavailable.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220. Callers may remain anonymous by calling the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

