Mississippi man facing rape, sodomy charges in Montgomery

A Mississippi man is facing charges including rape after an investigation by the Montgomery Police Department.

Miquel Angel Murillo Puerto, 33 of New Albany MS, is charged with rape first degree and sodomy first degree.

Court documents indicate the charges are related to a series of incidents that took place between July 1 and Oct. 1. The victim told investigators Puerto told her not to tell anyone about the incidents. She also indicated she was afraid Puerto would beat her if she told someone.

Puerto was taken into custody on Sunday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $79,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.