Help the American Cancer Society fight breast cancer

As the month of October comes to a close, so does the “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign.

Nineteen local men and one giraffe are wearing pink all month long trying to raise money and awareness to fight breast cancer. This year our own Anchor and reporter Judd Davis is representing WSFA 12 News.

The goal as a group is to raise $110,000 but the individuals are also competing against each other. Over the weekend, Mary Tyson and Pastor Willie Summerlin from Rebirth Christian Ministries both made donations to Judd’s cause.

The campaign ends on October 31st and you still have time to help.

Go to this link and donate to help the American Cancer Society battle breast cancer.

