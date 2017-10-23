Cash restriction removed from child sex abuse suspect's bond

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
A Montgomery man who pleaded guilty in June to attempted murder will serve no time in prison, according to court documents released nearly a week after the sentencing.More >>
A judge has updated the bond requirements for John Edgar Harris, a former Prattville church employee who was arrested and charged with child sex crimes on Oct. 13.More >>
A robbery occurred on Oct. 21 at a Little Caesars Pizza in Opelika.More >>
Here are all the mugshots of those arrested for a felony in October.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to what police are calling a homicide that took place Saturday morning in Montgomery.More >>
Auburn police are investigating two cases of rape reported in just the last 24 hours.More >>
Auburn University’s Campus Safety has released its crime stats from 2016. According to the stats, the number of reported rapes has increased over the years.More >>
Chambers County Deputies have arrested a suspect in a shooting that occurred earlier this month at Chambers County Sportsman Club.More >>
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with two homicides in Pine Hill, according to Wilcox County District Attorney Michael Jackson.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of 92-year-old Montgomery resident Lou Gedel, who was brutally attacked inside her home during a deadly home invasion.More >>
