Cash restriction removed from child sex abuse suspect's bond

A judge has updated the bond requirements for John Edgar Harris, a former Prattville church employee who was arrested and charged with child sex crimes on Oct. 13.

Harris is charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of facilitating the travel of a child for an unlawful sex act. His $150,000 bond initially required payment in cash, but that restriction has since been removed.

Other bond restrictions placed on Harris include requirements that he wear an ankle monitor at all times, that he cannot leave the state of Alabama, that he have no contact with anyone under the age of 19, and that he cannot enter property owned by his previous employer, Glynwood Baptist Church of Prattville.

Harris' preliminary court hearing has been reset for November. He remains in the Autauga Metro Jail at this time.

