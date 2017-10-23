Montgomery residents, officers enjoy neighborhood cookout

Residents in Montgomery’s Gibbs Village neighborhood had a special visit and cookout with the Montgomery Police Department.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, multiple members of the police department participated in an extended ‘Park Walk and Talk’ on Sept. 27 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

During the extended “Park Walk and Talk” members of the department played games with some of the children, grilled hot dogs, and hamburgers and even passed out popsicles.

The ‘Park Walk and Talk’ program was established in 2015 and is designed to have officers be more active in the community help turn the tables on how some in the community feel about police.

During a press conference where Mayor Todd Strange discussed frustrations following a weekend shooting, Chief of Operations John Bowman said the “Park, Walk & Talk” program and how it continues to build strong connections between the department and citizens.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.