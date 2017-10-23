Selma church shooter pleads guilty, sentenced to prison

The man at the center of a Dallas County church shooting has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and two counts of assault and has been sentenced to 22 years in prison, according to court documents.

James Minter was charged in the Sept. 2015 shooting of his ex-girlfriend, infant son, and a pastor during a church service inside the Oasis Tabernacle Church in Selma.

Witnesses recalled that Minter went inside the church and sat between the victim and the child. Shortly after, he pulled out a gun and began shooting. While Minter was shooting at his girlfriend, the pastor attempted to grab Minter and was also shot.

Others then helped subdue Minter and were able to take the firearm from him. Minter then fled the scene but was taken into custody by police less than a mile away.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said Minter had an extensive record of domestic violence cases dating back to 2009 in Selma Municipal Court.

