Girl, 12, charged with setting younger brother on fire

A Dothan boy is recovering at a Birmingham hospital after suffering severe burn wounds allegedly caused by his older sister.

The sister, 12, has been arrested and charged with first-degree assault after allegedly setting the boy, 10, on fire using hairspray. According to Dothan police, the girl put the hair product on the boy's back before igniting it. It wasn't immediately clear why.

Dothan investigator James Harvey said officers were called to Southeast Alabama Medical Center where they found the boy covered in serious burns centered on his arms and back. The child was transferred to UAB in Birmingham for more treatment.

Harvey also confirmed that another person was home at the time of the incident but could not provide any other details.

The suspect is not being identified due to her status as a minor but has been released back into her parents' custody.

The family is now required to follow a safety plan from the Alabama's Department of Human Resources.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.