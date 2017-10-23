Hartford man killed in Monday morning crash

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a fatal Geneva County crash that claimed the life of a Hartford man.

Andrew Michael Sweeney, Jr. was killed Monday when the 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue he was driving left the road and crashed.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on County Road 55, about 2 miles outside of Hartford.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.