Troy looks ahead to Homecoming game against Georgia Southern

The Maxwell Football Club announced two new award watch lists Monday ahead of the upcoming college football season, and football fans in Alabama will recognize a few names.More >>
The Maxwell Football Club announced two new award watch lists Monday ahead of the upcoming college football season, and football fans in Alabama will recognize a few names.More >>
Alabama football's Bradley Bozeman was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List on Monday, according to award organizers.More >>
Alabama football's Bradley Bozeman was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List on Monday, according to award organizers.More >>
Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban spoke to the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham.More >>
Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban spoke to the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham.More >>
Think about where you were 11 years ago. Remember what the world was like? Remember how young you were? Remember your daily routine? That’s how long it’s been since Tennessee beat Alabama.More >>
Think about where you were 11 years ago. Remember what the world was like? Remember how young you were? Remember your daily routine? That’s how long it’s been since Tennessee beat Alabama.More >>
The Alabama men’s basketball team will begin the 2017-18 season ranked in the nation’s top 25, as the USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll was released on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Alabama men’s basketball team will begin the 2017-18 season ranked in the nation’s top 25, as the USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll was released on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The SEC Network announced broadcast information Tuesday for the first three weeks of the college football season, and Auburn will take center stage come Week 1.More >>
The SEC Network announced broadcast information Tuesday for the first three weeks of the college football season, and Auburn will take center stage come Week 1.More >>
The Maxwell Football Club announced two new award watch lists Monday ahead of the upcoming college football season, and football fans in Alabama will recognize a few names.More >>
The Maxwell Football Club announced two new award watch lists Monday ahead of the upcoming college football season, and football fans in Alabama will recognize a few names.More >>
Auburn's Austin Golson was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List, award organizers announced Monday.More >>
Auburn's Austin Golson was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List, award organizers announced Monday.More >>
After blowing a 20-point lead in the second half against LSU a week ago, the Auburn offense came out in the second half of the Arkansas game and kept the foot on the gas. The Tigers had 288 yards at the break, and added 341 yards in the second half en route to the 52-20 win.More >>
After blowing a 20-point lead in the second half against LSU a week ago, the Auburn offense came out in the second half of the Arkansas game and kept the foot on the gas. The Tigers had 288 yards at the break, and added 341 yards in the second half en route to the 52-20 win.More >>
The Auburn Tigers look to bounce back from last week's heartbreaking loss to LSU as they hit the road again for an SEC West showdown against Arkansas.More >>
The Auburn Tigers look to bounce back from last week's heartbreaking loss to LSU as they hit the road again for an SEC West showdown against Arkansas.More >>
"They were just talented," said Brown. "That wasn’t a game that we just blew, they just made some plays down the stretch."More >>
"They were just talented," said Brown. "That wasn’t a game that we just blew, they just made some plays down the stretch."More >>
After starting the season 0-6, the Eagles fired head coach Tyson Summers. Georgia Southern hired Chad Lunsford as the interim head coach.More >>
After starting the season 0-6, the Eagles fired head coach Tyson Summers. Georgia Southern hired Chad Lunsford as the interim head coach.More >>
The images and personal accounts coming out of Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria have inspired members of Alabama State University’s baseball team to take action to provide assistance and aid to victims.More >>
The images and personal accounts coming out of Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria have inspired members of Alabama State University’s baseball team to take action to provide assistance and aid to victims.More >>
Troy University will be hosting a Fan Day on Saturday, Aug. 19, just prior to its annual Football Kickoff Party.More >>
Troy University will be hosting a Fan Day on Saturday, Aug. 19, just prior to its annual Football Kickoff Party.More >>
Rolando Vargas, the men's and women's head tennis coach at Auburn University at Montgomery, was named the new men's tennis coach for Radford University in Virginia on Wednesday.More >>
Rolando Vargas, the men's and women's head tennis coach at Auburn University at Montgomery, was named the new men's tennis coach for Radford University in Virginia on Wednesday.More >>
Think about where you were 11 years ago. Remember what the world was like? Remember how young you were? Remember your daily routine? That’s how long it’s been since Tennessee beat Alabama.More >>
Think about where you were 11 years ago. Remember what the world was like? Remember how young you were? Remember your daily routine? That’s how long it’s been since Tennessee beat Alabama.More >>
"They were just talented," said Brown. "That wasn’t a game that we just blew, they just made some plays down the stretch."More >>
"They were just talented," said Brown. "That wasn’t a game that we just blew, they just made some plays down the stretch."More >>
After starting the season 0-6, the Eagles fired head coach Tyson Summers. Georgia Southern hired Chad Lunsford as the interim head coach.More >>
After starting the season 0-6, the Eagles fired head coach Tyson Summers. Georgia Southern hired Chad Lunsford as the interim head coach.More >>
The Houston Astros, fresh off a Game 7 victory over the Yankees, take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in what figures to be a hot World Series featuring big-time aces Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander plus playoff...More >>
The Houston Astros, fresh off a Game 7 victory over the Yankees, take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in what figures to be a hot World Series featuring big-time aces Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander plus playoff boppers Jose Altuve and Justin Turner.More >>