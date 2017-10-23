Troy looks ahead to Homecoming game against Georgia Southern

The Troy Trojans look to stay on track following a 34-10 victory over Georgia State.

"It was our best week overall," Troy head coach Neal Brown said. "From how we performed on Saturday to the preparation all the way through. Quality win."

Brown said he's proud of how the staff prepared the players to perform well and get a critical win over Georgia State. He's also pleased with the offense, who rebounded following a poor performance the week before.

He said the team played well in all three phases, but they still have room for improvement heading into the next game against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Saturday's game will be different from other games this season. Not only because it's Troy's homecoming game, but because the Trojans are going up against a team that just had a coaching change.

After starting the season 0-6, the Eagles fired head coach Tyson Summers. Georgia Southern hired Chad Lunsford as the interim head coach.

Brown expects the Eagles to come out re-energized. He says Lunsford has done a great job recruiting and branding the Eagles.

The Trojans are also preparing for a team who, Brown says, has their number.

"They beat us here soundly in 2015," Brown said. "Last year, they took the conference championship away from us."

The main focus for Brown leading into the game is to continue building on the team and improve.

"We were embarrassed last time we were at home," Brown said. "Our guys are chomping at the bit. Our staff is chomping at the bit to get back and perform well."

Troy has been scheduled as a Homecoming opponent for two teams this season, LSU and Georgia State, and has won both of those games. Brown says he hopes to go 3-0 in Homecoming games this season.

"Maybe we won't be anybody's Homecoming moving forward," Brown joked.

Kickoff between Troy and Georgia Southern is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Stadium.

