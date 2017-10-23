Woman shot to death Sunday morning at Selma nightclub

The Selma Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man with non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at a nightclub on Maxey Street.

Selma Police Department spokesman Lt. Tory Neely said some type of altercation took place earlier in the evening. About an hour later, as people were leaving the club, an unknown person/s fired shots, striking the victims.

The woman, whose name has not been released, later died from her injuries.

There are no known suspects in the case and a motive isn't clear. Neely said video evidence is still being reviewed.

Anyone with information should call police immediately.

