Trojans return home for revenge game against Georgia Southern

The Troy Trojans got back on track with a 34-10 victory over Georgia State this past Saturday.

"It was, by far, our best week of preparation in the season," said head coach Neal Brown. "Probably our most enjoyable week as far as coaching this team. I think they pushed each other and made it our best week overall."

The Trojan offense put on a show. Over 400 yards of offense and 34 points after a disappointing showing against South Alabama.

"We had a really good practice last week on Tuesday and Wednesday and we were locked in on Thursday and Friday," said quarterback Brandon Silvers. "If we can just continue that, we should be able to improve throughout the whole year."

Troy will now face Georgia Southern, a team the Trojans haven't quite figured out the last few seasons.

"They were just talented," said Brown. "That wasn’t a game that we just blew, they just made some plays down the stretch."

"Coach Brown is going to tell us all week that it's redemption because it was nine seconds away from winning a championship last year against these guys," said cornerback Blace Brown. "We all knew we were going to have to get revenge on them for doing that to us."

Despite the Eagles sitting at 0-6 on the season, the Trojans know they can't overlook Georgia Southern.

"South Alabama was 1-4 before we played them too and they kicked our tail pretty good," said Brown.

"They've beaten us the last three times we've played them," said Silvers. "We're not taking this team for gr anted. It doesn't matter what the record is."

Troy and Georgia Southern will kickoff Saturday at the Vet at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.