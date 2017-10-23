Man shot near Montgomery County Courthouse

The Montgomery Police Department is now confirming that a man suffered possibly life-threatening injuries in a shooting in downtown Montgomery Monday afternoon.

Multiple law enforcement officials are on the scene in the 300 block of South Lawrence Street at the intersection with Scott Street. Police are focusing their attention of a black Ford Taurus in a parking spot beside First Baptist Church of Montgomery.

The intersection where the shooting took place includes First Baptist, the Montgomery County Courthouse and Jail, and Baldwin Magnet. The intersection has been roped off with crime scene tape.

Montgomery Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett said two suspects were taken into custody on Ann Street and charges are pending. No details have been released regarding the suspects or a possible motive.

WSFA 12 News has multiple crews on the scene. Continue checking back for additional updates and tune to WSFA 12 News at 6 for the very latest.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.