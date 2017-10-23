Shooting near Montgomery courthouse likely connected to court case

The shooting on South Lawrence Street near the Montgomery County Courthouse Monday afternoon could be connected to a court case, officials say.

According to District Attorney Daryl Bailey, the shooting victim was in the courthouse prior to the shooting, but Bailey added the shooting is an isolated incident.

Multiple law enforcement officials responded to the scene in the 300 block of South Lawrence Street at the intersection with Scott Street shortly before 5 p.m. Police focused their attention on a black Ford Taurus in a parking spot beside First Baptist Church of Montgomery.

The intersection where the shooting took place includes First Baptist, the Montgomery County Courthouse and Jail, and Baldwin Magnet. The entire intersection was roped off with crime scene tape Monday afternoon.

Montgomery Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett said two suspects were taken into custody on Ann Street and charges are pending. No details have been released regarding the suspects or a possible motive.

