Amanda: Could our first frost be right around the corner?

After showers and a few storms rolled through Alabama late last night and early this morning, we have seen improving weather conditions in time for our Monday afternoon. Once the sun starts to set on our day, temperatures will continue to fall and become chilly again by morning.

Tonight: Our first of two fronts has pushed through the area, which has left our region clear and dry in time for the evening. Expect mostly clear conditions later this evening. A bit of a north/westerly breeze will continue, so temperatures won't be able to get too chilly; by Tuesday morning, lows will drop into the upper 40s in central portions of the state while our southern counties only dip into the low 50s.

Workweek Forecast: Front number two will be weak in nature, and it likely won't bring any rain to our area. Although we stay dry, this front will help to reinforce a shot of colder air into our region that will make our Wednesday be cooler than our Tuesday. Highs tomorrow are in the low 70s while they only climb into the mid 60s by midweek. This cold punch of air is a bit below normal for late October, so keep your sweaters handy!!

We will also deal with some cooler mornings, too... many towns farther north will flirt with 30s by Wednesday AM, but here in central and south Alabama we see less of the upper 30s and more of the low 40s (which are still pretty chilly and ~10° below average!).

Weekend Front? We'll see a slight upward trend in both morning and afternoon temperatures by the end of the workweek, but yet another front early this weekend could drop numbers again!! As of right now, models are not agreeing on timing so much. The estimated arrival time ranges from earliest Friday afternoon to latest Saturday; they also are not in agreement on the coverage of rain quite yet. We'll keep an eye out and fine tune the details.

Most models are showing once the front moves away from our area the drop in temperature only continues. If some of the high rain chance forecasts work out, temperatures could get stuck in the 50s; we will go with a high in the low 60s by Sunday until we get more we get more model consensus. The cold air mass following this system should continue to pour into the region on Sunday and Sunday night, potentially setting the stage for our first frost and/or freeze of the season. Take the necessary precautions if you have any sensitive plants outside and keep an eye on the forecast for the next few days.

