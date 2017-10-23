Faulkner playing to finish season strong

The Faulkner Eagles are gearing up to make their return to the field following a bye week. The last time the team played a game, it lost at home to Southeastern University.

With only three games remaining in the season and a 4-3 overall record, it's all about finishing strong.

"There's a lot of disappointment obviously after the Southeastern game," Faulkner head coach Charlie Boren said. "But I still see our energy. I still see our confidence level very high."

Boren said the goal now is to close out the season by winning the last three games. He says Faulkner is a young team so he hopes finishing strong will set the stage for next year. Winning out is not going to come easy, though. The Eagles play the next two games on the road.

Their first stop will be against MSC opponent Warner, who they will play for the first time.

"Over the years, they've played really good football," Boren said.

He says like Southeastern, Warner has a strong running game Faulkner will have to stop. He says the Eagles defense has to work on tackling better.

Boren still has hope on trying to find more opportunities to run the ball. In the game against Southeastern, Faulkner put up 487 yards passing versus 37 yards rushing.

"We're not going to go out and try to force a run when we can throw the ball the way we can," Boren said. "In a perfect world, we'd like a little more balance running."

Boren added that complete football teams have a balance running the football. He's not discouraged by the road games. He says the only negative is the length of travel time and traveling back-to-back weeks. He also says he is excited to play the last game of the season at home for the seniors.

Kickoff between Faulkner and Warner is 11 a.m. at Legion Field in Lake Wales, Florida.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.