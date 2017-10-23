History repeats itself at Red Level H.S.

One history teacher in south Alabama is working hard to educate high school students in Red Level because she used to be one herself and her name is Tori Adams.

It only took one experience for Adams to realize she was meant to be in the classroom.

"I have always loved education, I loved history a lot, and I had a really great history teacher when I was in high school," she said. "I worked with students one summer and I decided that is what I wanted to do."

Adams is actually an alum of Red Level High School. For the past five years, she has been giving back to the current students that walk the same halls she used to travel through just over a decade ago.

"I remember one teacher who told us, 'You should always invest in a place that has given you so much,' so when I got to come back here I made it a goal of mine to invest. It just feels nice to be home...it just makes everything that much more special, and it means so much to be able to give back to a place that gave me so much," said Adams.

Since she is from Red Level, she knows exactly how to relate to the youth in her community, and she does it well! She also isn't afraid it mix it up every once in a while.

"Teaching is a lot of fun whenever you get feedback from your students, so they can have really quality conversations with you," she said. "Plus I know how it is for your attention to be lost during the day, so I am always changing stuff up."

Congrats Mrs. Adams, you're this week's Class Act!

