No timeline for MPD officer's murder trial, awaiting AL Supreme Court ruling

Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.More >>
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.More >>
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.More >>
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.More >>
Murray collected $20 per autograph to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief, but refused a fan's offer of three dollars.More >>
Murray collected $20 per autograph to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief, but refused a fan's offer of three dollars.More >>
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is partnering with axialHealthcare, a national leader in pain management and pain medication solutions. Together they will collaborate with Alabama physicians to help curb the continuing epidemic of opioid misuse.More >>
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is partnering with axialHealthcare, a national leader in pain management and pain medication solutions. Together they will collaborate with Alabama physicians to help curb the continuing epidemic of opioid misuse.More >>
The trial for one of the most high-profile murder cases in Montgomery was scheduled to begin Monday, but remains on hold awaiting a decision by the Alabama Supreme Court.More >>
The trial for one of the most high-profile murder cases in Montgomery was scheduled to begin Monday, but remains on hold awaiting a decision by the Alabama Supreme Court.More >>
Officials confirm the shooting on South Lawrence Street, near the Montgomery County Courthouse, could be connected to a court case.More >>
Officials confirm the shooting on South Lawrence Street, near the Montgomery County Courthouse, could be connected to a court case.More >>