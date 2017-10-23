Initial shooting investigation shows likely connection to court case

Officials confirm the shooting on South Lawrence Street, near the Montgomery County Courthouse, could be connected to a court case.

A man suffered life--threatening injuries in a shooting in downtown Montgomery Monday afternoon. MPD Cpt. Regina Duckett said initial indications show this shooting is related to a court case, but couldn’t confirm that was a motive in the case.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey confirms the shooting victim was in the Montgomery County Courthouse on South Lawrence Street prior to the shooting, but also calls this shooting an isolated incident.

Monday afternoon, law enforcement officers roped off an area near First Baptist Church at the corner of Scott Street and South Lawrence with crime scene tape. A black Ford Taurus was parked inside the crime scene, with a handgun marked as evidence beside the car.

Duckett confirmed two suspects were taken into custody on Ann Street and charges are pending. No details have been released regarding the suspects or a possible motive.

