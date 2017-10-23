Game warden arrested for theft in Prattville - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Game warden arrested for theft in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

A state of Alabama game warden was arrested Monday at a Prattville retail store and charged with misdemeanor theft.

James "Hasty" Hudson was arrested and charged involving theft at the Bass Pro Shops in Prattville, according to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson.

According to Thompson, Hudson was in his uniform and driving a state-issued vehicle at the time the crime was committed.

