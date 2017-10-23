Game warden arrested for theft in Prattville

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
A state of Alabama game warden was arrested Monday at a Prattville retail store and charged with misdemeanor theft.More >>
The Selma Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man with non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning.More >>
A Montgomery man who pleaded guilty in June to a second-degree assault charge after shooting a man in the head will serve no time in prison, according to court documents released nearly a week after the sentencing.More >>
A Dothan boy is recovering in a Birmingham hospital after suffering severe burn wounds he said his sister caused.More >>
The man at the center of a Dallas County church shooting has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and two counts of assault and has been sentenced to 22 years in prison, according to court documents.?More >>
There's a new face in the courtroom in Montgomery County helping prosecute some of the area's most high profile crimes. The District Attorney's Office has expanded its Violent Crime Unit in order to help with the growing caseload.More >>
A judge has updated the bond requirements for John Edgar Harris, a former Prattville church employee who was arrested and charged with child sex crimes on Oct. 13.More >>
A robbery occurred on Oct. 21 at a Little Caesars Pizza in Opelika.More >>
Here are all the mugshots of those arrested for a felony in October.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to what police are calling a homicide that took place Saturday morning in Montgomery.More >>
