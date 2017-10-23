Police: Game warden caught in uniform while shoplifting archery goods

A state of Alabama game warden was arrested Monday at a Prattville retail store for allegedly shoplifting.

James "Hasty" Hudson, 56, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor theft, according to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson.

According to the Prattville Police Department, Hudson allegedly stole archery merchandise from the Bass Pro Shops in Prattville valued near $74. The merchandise has since been recovered and Hudson placed inside the Autauga County Metro Jail.

According to Thompson, Hudson was in his uniform and driving a state-issued vehicle at the time the crime was committed.

