AL opiod and addiction council, officials to meet Tuesday 1 p.m.

The fight continues against the opiod epidemic in Alabama and Tuesday Attorney General Steve Marshall will host the second meeting of the newly-created opioid overdose and addiction council.

According to the centers for disease control and prevention, 91 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose. A recent Blue Cross Blue Shield report on the opioid epidemic showed over 26 percent of its commercial members in Alabama filled at least one opioid prescription in 2015, and 16 per 1,000 members were diagnosed with opioid use disorder in 2016.

BCBS of Alabama is launching a new initiative, partnering with axialHealthcare and doctors to create a portal where physicians can access date about their patients and their prescription use

Families of those fighting opiod addiction believe it is a step in the right direction.

Cindy Thompson, facilitator of Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, says it is important physicians, insurance companies, and pharmacies have the conversation to figure the right thing to do.

"There is such a stigma and shame that goes along with it which is a lot of why I do what I do to let others know others know it is okay and it is a disease," Thompson says.

This initiative will kick off on Nov. 1.

Gov. Kay Ivey signed an order in August creating that council that will meet Tuesday to develop a state-wide comprehensive plan to fight Alabama's opioid epidemic.

The meeting between that council, Marshall, law enforcement, Alabama's mental health commissioner, and acting state health officer will start at 1 p.m.

