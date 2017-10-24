Eric: Down, up, down

October has a tendency to be a bit of a roller coaster ride. We're setting the stage for a few peaks and valleys over the course of the next week as a 1-2 punch of cold air works into the area...

TODAY: Morning temperatures are noticeably colder with the upper 40s and lower 50s commonplace. We'll find our way into the lower 70s by afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

COLD-WARM-COLDER: Overnight lows will dip into the lower 40s around sunrise tomorrow morning. We expect highs stay in the 60s Wednesday.

From there, a quick warmup kicks in Thursday into Friday as we warm back toward the middle 70s. But another big cold front will sweep through Saturday and provide another shot of cold air. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s-lower 40s by Sunday morning with highs struggling to even break 60 Sunday afternoon. By Sunday night, we could be cold enough for patchy frost across parts of central Alabama.

