Prescription drug take-back day to be held Saturday

Attorney General Steve Marshall is urging Alabamians to participate in the DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The take-back day is being held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations throughout the state. According to Marshall, there are approximately 70 collections sites across the state.

This program, which began in Sept. of 2010, is sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to combat the abuse or misuse of potentially dangerous medicines that have expired or are no longer needed for those they were prescribed to.

“Prescription Drug Take-Back is a valuable public service that protects our children, our homes, and our environment,” said Attorney General Marshall. “As a prosecutor for 16 years, I have too often witnessed the tragic results caused by the availability of dangerous controlled substances. When prescription drugs are left in our homes, children and teenagers may be poisoned or fall prey to drug abuse and addiction. Your old medications can be a lure to criminals looking for drugs to use or sell. On Saturday, October 28, please take the opportunity to remove these hazards by bringing prescription drugs that are out-of-date or no longer needed to collection sites for their safe and proper disposal.”

DEA take-back events last spring collected an estimated 6,287 pounds in Alabama of unwanted, unused or expired drugs have been removed and disposed of safely.

Deliveries of drugs to DWA Prescription Drug take-back day events are confidential, with no personal information collected and no questions asked. Each site will be supervised by a law enforcement officer due to the involvement of controlled substances.

If you would like to participate, a list of sites may be found by clicking this link. If you do not see your area listed on the DEA website, please check with your local law enforcement officials.

