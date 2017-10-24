Holiday pop-up shoppe coming to the Shoppes at EastChase

The Shoppes at EastChase is hosting its first Pop-Up Shoppe experience this holiday season.

According to officials with EastChase, the pop-up shoppe will take place on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., starting Nov. 18 through Christmas Eve. It will feature locally-made products, six rotating vendors, weekly workshops, a complimentary hot cocoa station, and gift wrapping with donations benefiting the Montgomery Humane Society.

“With this Pop-Up Shoppe, we’re able to add even more options to our retail mix as well as highlight local Alabama makers, artisans, artists and more,” said Suzanna Wasserman, marketing manager at The Shoppes at EastChase. “Our Pop-Up Shoppe will give shoppers an opportunity to find curated goods that are perfect for anyone on their holiday shopping list.”

For more information about this event or to become a vendor, visit this link or call guest services at 279. 6046. Vendor applications must be submitted by Nov. 1. Applicants will be notified of acceptance by Nov. 10 through email.

Note: Officials say submission of an application does not guarantee space for the Holiday Pop-Up Shoppe.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.