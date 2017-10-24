Holiday pop-up shoppe coming to the Shoppes at EastChase - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Holiday pop-up shoppe coming to the Shoppes at EastChase

(Source: Pixabay Images) (Source: Pixabay Images)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Shoppes at EastChase is hosting its first Pop-Up Shoppe experience this holiday season.

According to officials with EastChase, the pop-up shoppe will take place on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., starting Nov. 18 through Christmas Eve. It will feature locally-made products, six rotating vendors, weekly workshops, a complimentary hot cocoa station, and gift wrapping with donations benefiting the Montgomery Humane Society.

“With this Pop-Up Shoppe, we’re able to add even more options to our retail mix as well as highlight local Alabama makers, artisans, artists and more,” said Suzanna Wasserman, marketing manager at The Shoppes at EastChase. “Our Pop-Up Shoppe will give shoppers an opportunity to find curated goods that are perfect for anyone on their holiday shopping list.”

For more information about this event or to become a vendor, visit this link or call guest services at 279. 6046. Vendor applications must be submitted by Nov. 1. Applicants will be notified of acceptance by Nov. 10 through email.

Note: Officials say submission of an application does not guarantee space for the Holiday Pop-Up Shoppe.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 teens charged in interstate rock-throwing death

    5 teens charged in interstate rock-throwing death

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 7:26 AM EDT2017-10-24 11:26:54 GMT
    Tuesday, October 24 2017 8:16 AM EDT2017-10-24 12:16:24 GMT

    Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.  

    More >>

    Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.  

    More >>

  • Recall: Vegetables sold at Walmart, Target, others for listeria concern

    Recall: Vegetables sold at Walmart, Target, others for listeria concern

    Monday, October 23 2017 2:39 PM EDT2017-10-23 18:39:03 GMT
    Tuesday, October 24 2017 10:40 AM EDT2017-10-24 14:40:01 GMT

    Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B. 

    More >>

    Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B. 

    More >>

  • Woman dies after ambulance fails to show up

    Woman dies after ambulance fails to show up

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-10-24 05:38:12 GMT
    Tuesday, October 24 2017 2:00 AM EDT2017-10-24 06:00:57 GMT

    Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.

    More >>

    Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly