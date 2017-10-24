Final suspect in Prattville police chase taken into custody

The Prattville Police Department has located and served Kendrick "Big Mac" Nelson, 18, with a felony arrest warrant a week after he and three others allegedly stole a vehicle and assaulted a police officer.

Investigators had been searching for Nelson for a week. He's the alleged driver of a stolen vehicle officers chased from Prattville to Montgomery. The chase ended near Michigan Street and Forbes Road where the other suspects were arrested.

Nelson, however, managed to flee the scene and his location remained unknown for some time.

An anonymous tip to police and the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force resulted in an arrest Monday in the 4500 block of Rich Road in Prattville.

Nelson is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.