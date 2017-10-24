Mistrial declared after trial witness shot, killed near Montgomery County Courthouse

The crime scene at the intersection of South Lawrence Street and Scott Street. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

Montgomery Circuit Judge Roman Shaul declared a mistrial Jacquees Boone's attempted murder and assault case Tuesday afternoon.

Kelvin Cooley, 31, the state’s third witness in the case, testified on Monday and was shot while walking to his car less than five minutes after he left the stand. Cooley is the brother of the victim, Alondre Cooley, in the 2014 attempted murder case.

Officials confirm Kelvin Cooley was shot in his car on South Lawrence Street, parked adjacent to the Montgomery Courthouse, and died from his shooting injuries early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, Josephus Boone, 25, was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Kelvin Cooley.

After declaring a mistrial, Judge Shaul ordered Jacquees Boone to be held without bond in connection to Kelvin Cooley’s murder.

Tuesday morning, Jacquees Boone’s defense attorney, Tommy Goggans, filed a motion for a mistrial in Jacquees Boone’s attempted murder case.

Judge Shaul spent the morning interviewing jurors to determine how much they saw and heard during Monday’s shooting. Shaul stated in court that some of the jurors were scared, didn’t sleep well and one juror asked him directly whether the shooting was connected to the Boone prosecution.

Shaul stated the shooting could have influence over the jury, especially if Jacquees Boone is taken into custody without bond, due to possible connections to the shooting.

Alondre Cooley’s other brother, Marcus Cooley, was also scheduled to testify in this case but was murdered on Aug. 20.

Jacquees Boone was convicted of attempted murder and first-degree assault in the 2014 case. However, the Alabama Supreme Court threw out the conviction over evidence admitted during the first trial.

A bond revocation hearing will be set for Jacquees Boone in the near future.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the capital murder case against Josephus Boone due to the Montgomery District Attorney’s Office’s connection to the case.

