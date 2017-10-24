Fall and Halloween events across the River Region

Halloween is quickly approaching! If you’re looking for something fun to do, we have you covered. The River Region has many spine-tingling and family events that are sure to make your Halloween fun!

Friday, Oct. 27:

Alabama National Fair - Friday the fair will be free for all active duty military personnel. General admission is $10. Children 5 and under are free with a paid adult. The fair features various rides, food vendors, competitions, and concerts. Doors open at 4, the rides begin at 5. The fair will be here until Nov. 5.

- Friday the fair will be free for all active duty military personnel. General admission is $10. Children 5 and under are free with a paid adult. The fair features various rides, food vendors, competitions, and concerts. Doors open at 4, the rides begin at 5. The fair will be here until Nov. 5. PINK FLOYD Laser & Light Show - The W.A. Gayle Planetarium will be showing a Pink Floyd laser show and a light show with the synchronization to the Wizard of Oz. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12.50 at the door. All ages are welcome.

- The W.A. Gayle Planetarium will be showing a Pink Floyd laser show and a light show with the synchronization to the Wizard of Oz. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12.50 at the door. All ages are welcome. Blackfinn Ameripub Horror Story- Blackfinn will be hosting an “American Horror Story” themed night from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Tickets are free and can be registered for here. There is a $10 donation at the door that gets you a drink ticket and benefits the Child Protect Children's Advocacy Center. There will be a costume contest and the grand prize winner will receive two tickets to the 2017 Iron Bowl.

Saturday, Oct. 28:

Montgomery Humane Society’s Annual Haunted House - The haunted house will be Friday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the MHS. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. All ages are welcome, but the event isn’t recommended for children.

- The haunted house will be Friday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the MHS. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. All ages are welcome, but the event isn’t recommended for children. ZooBoo- The Halloween-themed celebration ZooBoo is back at the Montgomery Zoo and is here to stay until Halloween day. The event will feature various activities for the whole family, including hayrides, games, and treats, as well as a “Creature of the Night” maze that will showcase nocturnal animals. ZooBoo $15 per person, but if you’re a Montgomery Zoo Member then you are eligible for 50 percent off your ticket.

Sunday, Oct. 29:

Ballpark Candy Walk at Riverwalk Stadium - The Montgomery Biscuits are hosting their first annual candy walk from 6 to 9 p.m. and the event is free to attend. There will be trick-or-treating around the park, hayrides, crafting, inflatables and ballpark food.

- The Montgomery Biscuits are hosting their first annual candy walk from 6 to 9 p.m. and the event is free to attend. There will be trick-or-treating around the park, hayrides, crafting, inflatables and ballpark food. The Glass Menagerie - The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is running their latest show until Nov. 5. The show features Tony Award winner, John Lloyd young.

- The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is running their latest show until Nov. 5. The show features Tony Award winner, John Lloyd young. First Baptist Church Montgomery Fall Festival- An afternoon filled with free games, fun fellowship and fantastic prizes from 4 to 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church Montgomery. Don't forget to wear a fun, happy costume! There will be a hot dog dinner complete with chips and a drink for $3 per person.

Monday, Oct. 30:

Halloween Candy Walk in Downtown Prattville: The City of Prattville and business owners of Prattville Downtown Unlimited will hold the Annual Halloween Candy Walk in Downtown Prattville from 4 to 6 p.m. This free event is for toddlers through second graders and gives them a chance to have a fun and safe time trick-or-treating and to show off their costumes.

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

Halloween Spooktacular 2017 - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual Spooktacular, which includes indoor trick or treating for children 13 years old and under, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Alcazar Shriner’s Temple at 555 Eastern Blvd.

- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual Spooktacular, which includes indoor trick or treating for children 13 years old and under, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Alcazar Shriner’s Temple at 555 Eastern Blvd. East Memorial Baptist Church Family Fun Fall Festival- East Memorial Baptist Church, located at 1320 Old Ridge Road in Prattville, will be holding its annual Family Fun Fall Festival from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. This festival is a safe Halloween alternative for the entire family. There will be free games, free inflatables, free hayrides and free candy. For more information, cal the church at 365-7500.

East Memorial Baptist Church, located at 1320 Old Ridge Road in Prattville, will be holding its annual Family Fun Fall Festival from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. This festival is a safe Halloween alternative for the entire family. There will be free games, free inflatables, free hayrides and free candy. For more information, cal the church at 365-7500. Pumpkins + Pints - Pies and Pints will be hosting a Halloween themed night that includes pumpkin carving, live music, and craft beer tastings. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Joy to Life Foundation.

- Pies and Pints will be hosting a Halloween themed night that includes pumpkin carving, live music, and craft beer tastings. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Joy to Life Foundation. Vaughn Forest Church Forest Festival- Free games, candy, face-painting, rock climbing wall, inflatables, food, hay rides and more from 6 to 8 p.m. at 8660 Vaughn Road.

To stay up-to-date with all events happening in the River Region, visit our events calendar here.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.